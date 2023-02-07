BlackRock Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.41MM shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A (CRWD). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 13.80MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.28% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is $178.66. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 63.28% from its latest reported closing price of $109.42.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is $2,273MM, an increase of 11.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.53.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1694 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRWD is 0.4991%, a decrease of 8.4459%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 183,410K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jennison Associates holds 9,695,501 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,098,385 shares, representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 16.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,049,757 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968,162 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,421,091 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850,270 shares, representing an increase of 84.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 370.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 3,154,518 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081,846 shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,078,840 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,642,466 shares, representing a decrease of 50.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

