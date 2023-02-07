BlackRock Cuts Stake in Cowen Group (COWN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.33MM shares of Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.66MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.65% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cowen Group is $46.92. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.65% from its latest reported closing price of $38.89.

The projected annual revenue for Cowen Group is $1,464MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual EPS is $4.70, an increase of 8.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cowen Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COWN is 0.2399%, a decrease of 3.2988%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.89% to 31,526K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,630,625 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company.

Versor Investments holds 1,293,109 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260,152 shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COWN by 47.95% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 1,265,282 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company.

HMEAX - Highland Merger Arbitrage Fund holds 1,258,396 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company.

Kim holds 1,044,487 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company.

Cowen Group Declares $0.12 Dividend

Cowen Group said on October 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $38.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.25%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=140).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Cowen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cowen is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to its clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.