BlackRock Cuts Stake in Coupa Software (COUP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.19MM shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 5.69MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coupa Software is $80.65. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of $79.92.

The projected annual revenue for Coupa Software is $859MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual EPS is $0.45.

Fund Sentiment

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coupa Software. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 7.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COUP is 0.2884%, an increase of 55.9813%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 80,275K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Meritage Group holds 4,381,483 shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432,318 shares, representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUP by 36.51% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 3,137,800 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,905,500 shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUP by 4.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,273,022 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221,813 shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUP by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,245,856 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511,814 shares, representing a decrease of 56.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COUP by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 1,935,230 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550,000 shares, representing an increase of 71.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUP by 213.49% over the last quarter.

Coupa Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer.

