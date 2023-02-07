BlackRock Cuts Stake in Cooper Companies (COO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.81MM shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.00MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.45% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cooper Companies is $365.32. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.45% from its latest reported closing price of $346.44.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper Companies is $3,522MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual EPS is $12.75, an increase of 62.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Companies. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COO is 0.2657%, a decrease of 3.7458%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 57,067K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,470,294 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 2,091,844 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053,012 shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COO by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,577,676 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459,437 shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 18.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,468,988 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450,867 shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,377,607 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148,474 shares, representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 51.95% over the last quarter.

Cooper Companies Declares $0.03 Dividend

Cooper Companies said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $346.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.02%, the lowest has been 0.01%, and the highest has been 0.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.00 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Cooper Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.