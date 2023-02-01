BlackRock Cuts Stake in Comerica (CMA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.17MM shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.62MM shares and 9.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.76% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comerica is $81.93. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.76% from its latest reported closing price of $73.31.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is $4,082MM, an increase of 17.50%. The projected annual EPS is $10.22, an increase of 19.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 2.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CMA is 0.2327%, a decrease of 14.5345%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 126,215K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,152,008 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,761,354 shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 58.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,996,747 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,202,259 shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 90.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,883,334 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847,609 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 1.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,321,496 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,301,491 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,965,644 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892,283 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Comerica Declares $0.68 Dividend

Comerica said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $73.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.93%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.69 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Comerica Background Information



Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

