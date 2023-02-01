BlackRock Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.70MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COKE is 0.1457%, a decrease of 17.9828%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 3,938K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 321,257 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332,147 shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COKE by 32.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 292,915 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company.

Diversified Trust holds 148,760 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,605 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COKE by 14.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 137,346 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136,088 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COKE by 23.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 134,789 shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Declares $0.25 Dividend

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated said on October 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 26, 2022 received the payment on November 10, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $506.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.37%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 0.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Its Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 118 years, the company has been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities that serves and passionates about the broad portfolio of beverages and services it offers. The Company makes, sells and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 66 million consumers.

