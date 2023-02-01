BlackRock Cuts Stake in Clipper Realty (CLPR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.95MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.11% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clipper Realty is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 81.11% from its latest reported closing price of $7.04.

The projected annual revenue for Clipper Realty is $137MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.18.

Fund Sentiment

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clipper Realty. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLPR is 0.0214%, an increase of 1.3242%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 5,611K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 405,295 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Financial Group holds 372,044 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 287,500 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 265,071 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279,377 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPR by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Amtrust Financial Services holds 231,949 shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Declares $0.10 Dividend

Clipper Realty said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.38 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on November 25, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $7.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 2.70%, and the highest has been 8.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Clipper Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clipper Realty Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

