BlackRock Cuts Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.32MM shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 33.66MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.73% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is $1.96. The forecasts range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1.87.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is $2,590MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCO is 0.18%, an increase of 42.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 567,734K shares. The put/call ratio of CCO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 104,873K shares representing 22.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 50,863K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 47,650K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,999K shares, representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 45.43% over the last quarter.

Mason Capital Management holds 21,260K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 20,167K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 78.06% over the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes nearly 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S. Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia - CCO employs approximately 4,800 people globally.

