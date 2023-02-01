BlackRock Cuts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.07MM shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14.15MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.18% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clean Energy Fuels is $13.31. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 135.18% from its latest reported closing price of $5.66.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Energy Fuels is $555MM, an increase of 39.35%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Energy Fuels. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLNE is 0.0624%, an increase of 5.8343%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 119,702K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 12,731,663 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,027,484 shares, representing a decrease of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 0.86% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 5,944,375 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,347,543 shares, representing a decrease of 57.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 17.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,028,302 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919,157 shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 4,699,081 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,046,075 shares, representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 28.24% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 3,892,587 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045,005 shares, representing an increase of 47.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 66.31% over the last quarter.

Clean Energy Fuels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market in the United States and Canada. Through its sales of Redeem™ renewable natural gas (RNG), which is derived from capturing biogenic methane produced from decomposing organic waste, Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicle fleets, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas by at least 70% and even up to 300% depending on the source of the RNG. Clean Energy can deliver Redeem through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified natural gas (LNG) to its network of approximately 540 fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Clean Energy builds and operates CNG and LNG fueling stations for the transportation market, owns natural gas liquefication facilities in California and Texas, and transports bulk CNG and LNG to non-transportation customers around the U.S.

