BlackRock Cuts Stake in Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.09MM shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.13MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.05% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civista Bancshares is $28.22. The forecasts range from a low of $25.76 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.05% from its latest reported closing price of $21.70.

The projected annual revenue for Civista Bancshares is $165MM, an increase of 31.16%. The projected annual EPS is $3.16, an increase of 23.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civista Bancshares. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CIVB is 0.0665%, a decrease of 0.7460%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 9,630K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 561,521 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 553,464 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578,513 shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 6.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 398,946 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 317,517 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334,622 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 0.35% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 286,253 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295,532 shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Civista Bancshares Declares $0.14 Dividend

Civista Bancshares said on October 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022 received the payment on November 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $21.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Civista Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.

