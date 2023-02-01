BlackRock Cuts Stake in China Life Insurance Company (LFC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 418.53MM shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 443.10MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.46% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for China Life Insurance Company is $5.68. The forecasts range from a low of $2.43 to a high of $9.91. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.46% from its latest reported closing price of $7.05.

Fund Sentiment

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Life Insurance Company. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 33.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LFC is 0.2537%, an increase of 45.2106%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.65% to 116,110K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99,380,338 shares

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96,464,734 shares

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 64,069,000 shares

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 49,262,000 shares

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 47,246,000 shares

