BlackRock Cuts Stake in Chimerix (CMRX)

February 01, 2023 — 06:23 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.03MM shares of Chimerix Inc (CMRX). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.38MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 332.20% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chimerix is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 332.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.77.

The projected annual revenue for Chimerix is $6MM, a decrease of 82.77%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.90.

Fund Sentiment

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimerix. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CMRX is 0.0261%, a decrease of 35.3087%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 52,157K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

CMRX / Chimerix Inc Ownership

Rubric Capital Management holds 6,625,000 shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,084,604 shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,979,914 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217,729 shares, representing an increase of 94.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 1,516.24% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,756,000 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,524,000 shares, representing a decrease of 27.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 27.85% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,734,561 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,239 shares, representing an increase of 99.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 12,922.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,670,560 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318,360 shares, representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Chimerix Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

