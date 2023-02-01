BlackRock Cuts Stake in Century Casinos (CNTY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.85MM shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.78% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Casinos is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.78% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82.

The projected annual revenue for Century Casinos is $534MM, an increase of 23.07%. The projected annual EPS is $0.84, an increase of 56.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Casinos. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNTY is 0.1257%, an increase of 20.9703%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 26,048K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,614,163 shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592,076 shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,153,906 shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158,669 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 1.22% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 2,085,544 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,644,037 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630,957 shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,371,957 shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403,710 shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Century Casinos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino (“CMR”) in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. (“CBS”). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH (“CRM”), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates four ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

