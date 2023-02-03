BlackRock Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 52.21MM shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 62.54MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.69% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is $32.37. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.69% from its latest reported closing price of $29.78.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is $8,874MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.51, a decrease of 37.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1301 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNP is 0.2882%, a decrease of 2.5820%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 756,672K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 73,495,096 shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,806,071 shares, representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 37.04% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 36,732,342 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,968,975 shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 25,064,554 shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,022,605 shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 1.96% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 24,469,141 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,143,407 shares, representing an increase of 62.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 174.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,157,527 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,158,734 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 0.48% over the last quarter.

CenterPoint Energy Declares $0.19 Dividend

CenterPoint Energy said on December 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $29.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 2.08%, and the highest has been 9.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

Centerpoint Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

