BlackRock Cuts Stake in Cemex S.A.B de C.V. (CX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,480.16MM shares of Cemex S.A.B de C.V. (CX). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1,579.28MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cemex S.A.B de C.V. is $5.72. The forecasts range from a low of $2.94 to a high of $7.79. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of $5.34.

The projected annual revenue for Cemex S.A.B de C.V. is $338,076MM, an increase of 2,088.15%. The projected annual EPS is $1.30, an increase of 1,542.06%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cemex S.A.B de C.V.. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CX is 0.2264%, a decrease of 13.4044%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 641,155K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 201,869,517 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206,414,817 shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181,608,800 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410,662 shares, representing an increase of 99.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 1,196.19% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 135,563,583 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,077,383 shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 23.77% over the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 93,164,529 shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,334,529 shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 80,540,801 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,400,870 shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., known as Cemex, is a Mexican multinational building materials company headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates in more than 50 countries.

