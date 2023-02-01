BlackRock Cuts Stake in Carriage Services (CSV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.14MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.85% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carriage Services is $40.80. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.85% from its latest reported closing price of $32.42.

The projected annual revenue for Carriage Services is $374MM, an increase of 0.56%. The projected annual EPS is $2.63, a decrease of 13.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carriage Services. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSV is 0.1192%, an increase of 8.8514%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 12,615K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,243,773 shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225,375 shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 83.97% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 927,508 shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861,408 shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 713,200 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826,900 shares, representing a decrease of 15.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 16.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 402,181 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402,058 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 308,334 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306,724 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Carriage Services Declares $0.11 Dividend

Carriage Services said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $32.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.32%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Carriage Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1991, Carriage Services has become a funeral market leader that is currently operating 230+ funeral homes and cemeteries nationwide. The team spans 2000+ team members composed of local people serving their communities at the highest level of service. This is an organization that aims to work with the best funeral homes and cemeteries in the country.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.