BlackRock Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial (COF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.10MM shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34.09MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.96% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is $116.51. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.96% from its latest reported closing price of $117.64.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is $37,170MM, an increase of 30.87%. The projected annual EPS is $16.13, a decrease of 10.28%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COF is 0.3521%, an increase of 3.1001%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 426,273K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,831,626 shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,457,571 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 2.14% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,745,713 shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,248,913 shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,081,945 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,853,156 shares, representing a decrease of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 13,681,288 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,601,169 shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 8.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,420,744 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,577,377 shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Declares $0.60 Dividend

Capital One Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $117.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

