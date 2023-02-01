BlackRock Cuts Stake in Cantaloupe (CTLP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.83MM shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.90MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.35% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cantaloupe is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 80.35% from its latest reported closing price of $5.09.

The projected annual revenue for Cantaloupe is $237MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cantaloupe. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTLP is 0.1704%, a decrease of 27.5966%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 56,763K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 12,245,860 shares representing 16.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 5,717,121 shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,818,200 shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 16.90% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,855,240 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963,188 shares, representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 3,090,000 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sargent Investment Group holds 1,742,569 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804,204 shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Cantaloupe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

