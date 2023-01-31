BlackRock Cuts Stake in Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.72MM shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.74MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.91% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Solar is $41.87. The forecasts range from a low of $18.57 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from its latest reported closing price of $39.91.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Solar is $10,166MM, an increase of 44.70%. The projected annual EPS is $4.45, an increase of 51.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSIQ is 0.2420%, a decrease of 10.1809%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 33,129K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,686,635 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055,928 shares, representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,519,472 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233,684 shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 86.73% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,955,872 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727,658 shares, representing a decrease of 39.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,932,960 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209,905 shares, representing an increase of 37.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 97.11% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,809,966 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717,910 shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Canadian Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 52 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 500 MWp of projects in operation, over 5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 15 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006.

