BlackRock Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (CPB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.30MM shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.05MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.92% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Campbell Soup is $52.93. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.92% from its latest reported closing price of $51.93.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell Soup is $9,298MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual EPS is $3.01, an increase of 13.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell Soup. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 4.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CPB is 0.2234%, an increase of 6.3546%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 167,025K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,231,989 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,286,960 shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 5.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,844,177 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775,616 shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,973,031 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,361,072 shares, representing a decrease of 27.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 92.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,561,360 shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474,563 shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 3.37% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,491,123 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514,442 shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Campbell Soup Declares $0.37 Dividend

Campbell Soup said on November 30, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on January 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $51.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.23%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 4.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Campbell Soup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Campbell is driven and inspired by our purpose, 'Real food that matters for life's moments.' For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index.

