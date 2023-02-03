BlackRock Cuts Stake in California Resources (CRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.31MM shares of California Resources Corp (CRC). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 9.03MM shares and 11.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.65% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Resources is $64.11. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.65% from its latest reported closing price of $41.19.

The projected annual revenue for California Resources is $2,564MM, a decrease of 18.63%. The projected annual EPS is $7.43, a decrease of 50.27%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRC is 0.3442%, a decrease of 20.9006%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 78,755K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,246,865 shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,238,865 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 49.98% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 5,805,416 shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,247,719 shares, representing a decrease of 24.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,487,616 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572,556 shares, representing an increase of 54.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 102.97% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 3,057,677 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385,534 shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,912,349 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825,002 shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 4.91% over the last quarter.

California Resources Declares $0.28 Dividend

California Resources said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $41.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.77%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 2.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=55).

The current dividend yield is 2.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

California Resources Background Information

alifornia Resources Corporation is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. The Company operates exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

