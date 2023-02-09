BlackRock Cuts Stake in C3.ai (AI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.28MM shares of C3.ai (AI). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 5.45MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.85% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai is $15.75. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.85% from its latest reported closing price of $26.19.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai is $269MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 16.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.05%, a decrease of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.46% to 46,076K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Hughes Holdings holds 8,650K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,964K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 10.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,808K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 5.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,398K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing an increase of 24.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 5.85% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,633K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 26.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 2.57% over the last quarter.

C3.ai Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.