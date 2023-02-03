BlackRock Cuts Stake in BT Group (BT.A)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 657.91MM shares of BT Group PLC (BT.A). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 696.58MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in BT Group. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GB:BT.A is 0.2011%, a decrease of 26.2332%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 685,756K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 92,633,101 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,332,757 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 51,830,980 shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,331,652 shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 33.09% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 37,448,999 shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,482,626 shares, representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 18.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 36,531,989 shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,758,876 shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 14.26% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27,217,148 shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

