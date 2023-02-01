BlackRock Cuts Stake in BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.62MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.09% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightSpire Capital is $10.37. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 36.09% from its latest reported closing price of $7.62.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSpire Capital is $137MM, a decrease of 64.06%. The projected annual EPS is $1.01, an increase of 6.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpire Capital. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BRSP is 0.1183%, an increase of 35.9723%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 53,388K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 9,414,811 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,788,244 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758,048 shares, representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 38.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,294,596 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473,603 shares, representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 35.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,994,789 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036,466 shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,916,128 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720,475 shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 1.06% over the last quarter.

BrightSpire Capital Declares $0.20 Dividend

BrightSpire Capital said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $7.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.62%, the lowest has been 5.53%, and the highest has been 12.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=73).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.54%.

BrightSpire Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc., formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc., is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which the Company expects to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

