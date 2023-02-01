BlackRock Cuts Stake in Brightcove (BCOV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.61MM shares of Brightcove Inc (BCOV). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.78MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.66% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brightcove is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from its latest reported closing price of $6.34.

The projected annual revenue for Brightcove is $214MM, a decrease of 0.08%. The projected annual EPS is $0.19.

Fund Sentiment

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brightcove. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BCOV is 0.1327%, a decrease of 4.1407%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 37,989K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 6,602,977 shares representing 15.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304,155 shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 59.65% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,279,732 shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,807,064 shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 2,445,450 shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101,400 shares, representing an increase of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,424,129 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,416,779 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435,901 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 39.81% over the last quarter.

Brightcove Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways. Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world's most compelling, exciting medium.

