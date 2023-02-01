BlackRock Cuts Stake in Blackline (BL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.97MM shares of Blackline Inc (BL). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.12MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.10% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackline is $65.26. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.10% from its latest reported closing price of $71.80.

The projected annual revenue for Blackline is $630MM, an increase of 26.35%. The projected annual EPS is $0.56.

Fund Sentiment

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackline. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BL is 0.3363%, an increase of 1.3268%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 74,661K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 5,712,300 shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416,162 shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,455,145 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,586,193 shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Df Dent holds 2,421,570 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527,995 shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 5.64% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 2,087,081 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,085,836 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149,250 shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 10.20% over the last quarter.

BlackLine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Companies come to BlackLine because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine'scloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

