BlackRock Cuts Stake in Black Knight (BKI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.53MM shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.67MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.88% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Knight is $74.46. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.88% from its latest reported closing price of $61.60.

The projected annual revenue for Black Knight is $1,656MM, an increase of 6.52%. The projected annual EPS is $2.56, a decrease of 20.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Knight. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BKI is 0.3503%, a decrease of 5.3523%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 178,229K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,384,132 shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,997,723 shares, representing a decrease of 69.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 24.30% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,579,380 shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,388,150 shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 19.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,097,037 shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,115,398 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,105,664 shares, representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 6.66% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 5,565,778 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,962,195 shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Black Knight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Knight, Inc. is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage its robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.