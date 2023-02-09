BlackRock Cuts Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.31MM shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 1.46MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.41% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is $49.33. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 48.41% from its latest reported closing price of $33.24.

The projected annual revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics is $21MM, an increase of 14,881.75%. The projected annual EPS is -$5.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioXcel Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAI is 0.04%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 12,890K shares. The put/call ratio of BTAI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,348K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 1,334K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 75.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 454K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 84.09% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 439K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 19.44% over the last quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

