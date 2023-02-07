BlackRock Cuts Stake in Best Buy (BBY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.39MM shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 21.87MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.70% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Best Buy is $84.71. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from its latest reported closing price of $87.97.

The projected annual revenue for Best Buy is $46,781MM, a decrease of 2.39%. The projected annual EPS is $6.68, a decrease of 1.40%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BBY is 0.1963%, an increase of 0.3979%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 195,577K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 11,111,712 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,812,452 shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,945,507 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845,844 shares, representing an increase of 30.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 80.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,035,169 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965,200 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,678,427 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661,129 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 1.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,543,027 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482,420 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Best Buy Declares $0.88 Dividend

Best Buy said on November 22, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 12, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $87.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.90%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 5.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.76%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Best Buy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The company offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit our stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app. The company has operations in the U.S and Canada, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store, as well as in Mexico where Best Buy has a physical and online presence.

