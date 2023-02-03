BlackRock Cuts Stake in Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.65MM shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2.78MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.00% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beazer Homes USA is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.00% from its latest reported closing price of $17.32.

The projected annual revenue for Beazer Homes USA is $1,989MM, a decrease of 14.16%. The projected annual EPS is $3.46, a decrease of 52.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beazer Homes USA. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BZH is 0.0671%, a decrease of 27.2072%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 29,660K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,659,813 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,659,813 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 1,654,723 shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675,332 shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,341,174 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 978,013 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514,750 shares, representing an increase of 47.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 45.09% over the last quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Background Information

Beazer Homes USA Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the nation's top homebuilders with homes for sale across the United States. The Company builds homes that meet and exceed ENERGY STAR® requirements while appealing to homebuyers at various price points across various demographic segments. In addition to saving energy, its homes allow personalization through the Company's Choice Plans™ and design upgrades. Beazer Homes USA Inc. long-term business strategy focuses on providing its customers with quality homes, while seeking to maximizeits return on invested capital over time. Beazer Homes’ legacy includes building homes for America’s families for over 50 years.

