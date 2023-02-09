BlackRock Cuts Stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.51MM shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 2.55MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.81% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is $40.39. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.81% from its latest reported closing price of $33.16.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is $611MM, an increase of 15.87%. The projected annual EPS is $4.95, an increase of 27.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTB is 0.41%, an increase of 19.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 48,345K shares. The put/call ratio of NTB is 9.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 3,427K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,625K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 2,537K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 1,793K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,772K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where Butterfield offers specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, Butterfield offers both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, Butterfield offers select wealth management services. In the UK, Butterfield offers residential property lending. In Jersey, Butterfield offers select banking and wealth management services.

