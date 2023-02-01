BlackRock Cuts Stake in AXT (AXTI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.69MM shares of AXT Inc (AXTI). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.72MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.87% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for AXT is $8.42. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 42.87% from its latest reported closing price of $5.89.

The projected annual revenue for AXT is $141MM, a decrease of 7.52%. The projected annual EPS is $0.40, a decrease of 2.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXT. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AXTI is 0.1191%, an increase of 3.8369%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 29,418K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,623,660 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098,160 shares, representing a decrease of 29.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 86.99% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 1,235,450 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560,000 shares, representing a decrease of 26.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 58.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,158,144 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,068,500 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,015,961 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971,340 shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 14.33% over the last quarter.

AXT Background Information

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company's substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process.

