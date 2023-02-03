BlackRock Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison (AVY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.51MM shares of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 6.73MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.89% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avery Dennison is $209.10. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $253.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from its latest reported closing price of $188.56.

The projected annual revenue for Avery Dennison is $9,642MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual EPS is $10.47, an increase of 5.06%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVY is 0.2526%, a decrease of 3.9179%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 88,251K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,069,495 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,422,670 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404,050 shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,203,403 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,398,230 shares, representing a decrease of 190.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 80.00% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,098,046 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242,414 shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 27.30% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,893,200 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896,600 shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Avery Dennison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

