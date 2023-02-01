BlackRock Cuts Stake in Avantor (AVTR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 39.36MM shares of Avantor Inc (AVTR). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 43.77MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avantor is $26.63. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $23.90.

The projected annual revenue for Avantor is $7,629MM, an increase of 0.05%. The projected annual EPS is $1.45, an increase of 53.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 3.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVTR is 0.3159%, a decrease of 27.4298%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 715,328K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 57,614,185 shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 42,406,283 shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,156,553 shares, representing a decrease of 103.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 82.07% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 24,259,432 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,284,870 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 35.63% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 20,234,917 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,706,818 shares, representing a decrease of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 42.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,067,444 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,843,973 shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 33.48% over the last quarter.

Avantor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

