BlackRock Cuts Stake in Autodesk (ADSK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.70MM shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 17.95MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.60% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autodesk is $232.75. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.60% from its latest reported closing price of $218.34.

The projected annual revenue for Autodesk is $5,100MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual EPS is $6.73, an increase of 136.28%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ADSK is 0.3817%, an increase of 5.8704%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 225,048K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 8,424,908 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,421,390 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 7,286,940 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,532,876 shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 14.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,486,097 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,405,468 shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,217,039 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282,642 shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 4,952,997 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819,217 shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 165.55% over the last quarter.

Autodesk Background Information

"Autodesk, Inc. makes software for people who make things. The company is a global leader in design and make software for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. If you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers have built with its software. Autodesk exists to turn ideas into new realities that shape a thriving future. Its software and services harness emerging technologies—such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), artificial intelligence, generative design, and robotics—that give companies and individuals the power to work more quickly, effectively, and sustainably throughout the entire project lifecycle."

