BlackRock Cuts Stake in Audacy (AUD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.00MM shares of Audacy Inc (AUD). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 8.60MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.93% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Audacy is $0.45. The forecasts range from a low of $0.00 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 38.93% from its latest reported closing price of $0.32.

The projected annual revenue for Audacy is $1,273MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audacy. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 12.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AUD is 0.0158%, a decrease of 58.1965%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.26% to 72,102K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 6,021,342 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079,014 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 56.89% over the last quarter.

Hein Park Capital Management holds 5,659,987 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,223,900 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,443,600 shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 57.27% over the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 4,501,800 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,135,818 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,524,360 shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 61.99% over the last quarter.

Audacy Declares $0.02 Dividend

Audacy said on March 3, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 12, 2020 received the payment on March 27, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $0.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 24.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.27%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 6.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=100).

The current dividend yield is 12.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Audacy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Audacy, Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them.

