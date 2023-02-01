BlackRock Cuts Stake in Atomera (ATOM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.32MM shares of Atomera Inc (ATOM). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.64% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atomera is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 81.64% from its latest reported closing price of $7.30.

The projected annual revenue for Atomera is $1MM, an increase of 143.50%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.63.

Fund Sentiment

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atomera. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATOM is 0.0354%, an increase of 16.9440%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 7,807K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 718,592 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721,392 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 33.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 687,774 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650,154 shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 19.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 440,924 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464,647 shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 381,270 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370,024 shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management holds 331,771 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329,601 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Atomera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

