BlackRock Cuts Stake in Athira Pharma (ATHA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.36MM shares of Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.46MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 196.66% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Athira Pharma is $11.98. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 196.66% from its latest reported closing price of $4.04.

The projected annual revenue for Athira Pharma is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-3.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athira Pharma. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 7.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATHA is 0.0150%, a decrease of 39.5666%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 23,243K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,797,278 shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,878,000 shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pathstone Family Office holds 1,815,540 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688,840 shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHA by 8.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,183,657 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980,862 shares, representing an increase of 17.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHA by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,040,834 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Athira Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia.

