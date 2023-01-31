BlackRock Cuts Stake in Astronics (ATRO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of Astronics Corporation (ATRO). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.07MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.33% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astronics is $11.70. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.33% from its latest reported closing price of $14.68.

The projected annual revenue for Astronics is $630MM, an increase of 27.92%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.34.

Fund Sentiment

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATRO is 0.1586%, an increase of 0.8883%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 21,977K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Next Century Growth Investors holds 2,293,914 shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293,077 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 27.88% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 1,686,203 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782,899 shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 22.06% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,665,037 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391,707 shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 16.34% over the last quarter.

BBH Trust - BBH Partner Fund - Small Cap Equity holds 1,498,618 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200,000 shares, representing an increase of 19.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,471,591 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653,836 shares, representing a decrease of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 24.46% over the last quarter.

Astronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astronics Corporation serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

