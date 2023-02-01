BlackRock Cuts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.66MM shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.04MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.05% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management is $31.28. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.05% from its latest reported closing price of $36.82.

The projected annual revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management is $937MM, a decrease of 13.41%. The projected annual EPS is $2.69, a decrease of 19.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APAM is 0.1508%, a decrease of 9.4199%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 67,407K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,720,997 shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,804,537 shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 42.31% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,397,233 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223,118 shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,178,188 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301,321 shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 70.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,910,665 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891,962 shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 20.30% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,824,623 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769,265 shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 17.30% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

