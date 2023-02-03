BlackRock Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.37MM shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 14.64MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.71% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arbor Realty Trust is $16.83. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 9.71% from its latest reported closing price of $15.34.

The projected annual revenue for Arbor Realty Trust is $381MM, a decrease of 41.37%. The projected annual EPS is $1.43, a decrease of 24.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbor Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ABR is 0.1104%, a decrease of 2.2174%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 75,148K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,777,898 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,448,727 shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 1.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,108,752 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,836,018 shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 2.02% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,573,352 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,480,128 shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,988,274 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753,330 shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 1.42% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,813,020 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537,645 shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust Declares $0.40 Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $15.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.70%, the lowest has been 6.95%, and the highest has been 28.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Arbor Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion- dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS®lender and Freddie Mac OptigoSeller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equitylending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

