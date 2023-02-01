BlackRock Cuts Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.99MM shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 19.32MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.35% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AmeriCold Realty Trust is $33.40. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.35% from its latest reported closing price of $31.41.

The projected annual revenue for AmeriCold Realty Trust is $3,093MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.16.

Fund Sentiment

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmeriCold Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COLD is 0.3858%, a decrease of 5.1473%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 336,128K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 44,712,207 shares representing 16.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,655,352 shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 4.46% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 18,399,871 shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,194,128 shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,417,588 shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,321,542 shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,209,657 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,302,550 shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,449,904 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,484,464 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 88.00% over the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Declares $0.22 Dividend

AmeriCold Realty Trust said on December 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $31.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 4.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=229).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -7.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Americold Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

