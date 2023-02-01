BlackRock Cuts Stake in American Public Education (APEI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of American Public Education, Inc. (APEI). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.23% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Public Education is $19.04. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 57.23% from its latest reported closing price of $12.11.

The projected annual revenue for American Public Education is $636MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual EPS is $0.46.

Fund Sentiment

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APEI is 0.0733%, a decrease of 27.2296%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 19,465K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,852,192 shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,842,115 shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,298,293 shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334,759 shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 10.96% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,288,491 shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293,791 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 40.18% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,107,168 shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090,291 shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 39.67% over the last quarter.

American Public Education Background Information

American Public Education, Inc. is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts.

