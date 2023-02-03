BlackRock Cuts Stake in American International Group (AIG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 63.47MM shares of American International Group Inc (AIG). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 74.04MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.09% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is $71.48. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.09% from its latest reported closing price of $59.03.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is $49,158MM, a decrease of 17.21%. The projected annual EPS is $6.35, a decrease of 62.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1775 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AIG is 0.4248%, an increase of 2.9378%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 822,091K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 35,591,365 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,626,347 shares, representing a decrease of 19.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 31,691,324 shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,528,804 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,655,437 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,322,970 shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 22,538,804 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,027,259 shares, representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 17,999,463 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,208,589 shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 2.49% over the last quarter.

American International Group Declares $0.32 Dividend

American International Group said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $59.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

American International Group Background Information

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

