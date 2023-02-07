BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ambarella (AMBA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 4.03MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.57% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is $98.82. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.57% from its latest reported closing price of $91.86.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is $345MM, an increase of 0.02%. The projected annual EPS is $1.05.

Fund Sentiment

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMBA is 0.2235%, a decrease of 6.0874%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 37,030K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,617,031 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640,233 shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,293,600 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655,043 shares, representing an increase of 49.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 60.45% over the last quarter.

WSTRX - Ivy Science and Technology Fund Class R holds 1,132,239 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,085,779 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063,765 shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,000,349 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ambarella Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

