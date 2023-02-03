BlackRock Cuts Stake in Allegion Public (ALLE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.45MM shares of Allegion Public Limited (ALLE). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.71MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.05% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegion Public is $121.81. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.05% from its latest reported closing price of $121.74.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion Public is $3,569MM, an increase of 14.41%. The projected annual EPS is $6.16, an increase of 24.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1059 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion Public. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALLE is 0.1250%, an increase of 1.9175%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 90,683K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,404,170 shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,403,570 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,807,096 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152,614 shares, representing an increase of 17.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 16.03% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,955,004 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007,238 shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,617,805 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585,631 shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,593,259 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924,704 shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Allegion Public Declares $0.41 Dividend

Allegion Public said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $121.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.17%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Allegion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.