BlackRock Cuts Stake in AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.78MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 40.35MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment is $10.06. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of $11.60.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment is $1,536MM. The projected annual EPS is $2.39.

Fund Sentiment

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AGNC is 0.2422%, a decrease of 0.1525%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.19% to 271,326K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,537,029 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,356,502 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 19.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,272,428 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,197,881 shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 20.24% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,068,127 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,737,847 shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 7,284,822 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,896,068 shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,136,919 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,186,780 shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 21.75% over the last quarter.

AGNC Investment Declares $0.12 Dividend

AGNC Investment said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.18%, the lowest has been 7.71%, and the highest has been 19.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.02 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

AGNC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.