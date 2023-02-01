BlackRock Cuts Stake in Aemetis (AMTX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.26MM shares of Aemetis Inc (AMTX). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 3.45MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 243.09% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aemetis is $16.02. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 243.09% from its latest reported closing price of $4.67.

The projected annual revenue for Aemetis is $374MM, an increase of 47.18%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMTX is 0.0173%, a decrease of 12.6665%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 20,009K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,216,085 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581,244 shares, representing a decrease of 16.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,045,743 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423,088 shares, representing a decrease of 18.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,790,307 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897,570 shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 12.04% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 993,524 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 879,534 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221,224 shares, representing an increase of 74.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 372.48% over the last quarter.

Aemetis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and bioproducts company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero biorefinery in Riverbank, California to convert renewable hydrogen from waste orchard wood and renewable electricity from solar and hydroelectric sources combined with non-edible oils into renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars for use by the Keyes ethanol plant to produce cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and bioproducts.

