BlackRock Cuts Stake in 2U (TWOU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.22MM shares of 2U Inc (TWOU). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.41MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.25% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for 2U is $10.50. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $9.88.

The projected annual revenue for 2U is $1,010MM, an increase of 4.05%. The projected annual EPS is $0.22.

Fund Sentiment

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2U. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TWOU is 0.0561%, a decrease of 35.7635%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 93,012K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,166,015 shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,412,719 shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 21.46% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,364,869 shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,564,563 shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 5,934,270 shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,874,479 shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 43.15% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,517,725 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,595,497 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 36.54% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,517,725 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

2U Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor-it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners.

