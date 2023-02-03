BlackRock Cuts Stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.98MM shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.14MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.93% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1-800-Flowers.Com is $11.42. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.93% from its latest reported closing price of $13.12.

The projected annual revenue for 1-800-Flowers.Com is $2,152MM, a decrease of 2.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.06, a decrease of 55.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1-800-Flowers.Com. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FLWS is 0.0457%, a decrease of 29.2927%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 29,033K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,685,247 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820,840 shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 28.43% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,061,955 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664,028 shares, representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,053,401 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918,367 shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 52.36% over the last quarter.

Peregrine Capital Management holds 1,010,462 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021,420 shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 41.10% over the last quarter.

QASCX - Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund Shares holds 886,201 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503,007 shares, representing an increase of 43.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 38.33% over the last quarter.

1-800 Flowers.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's Celebrations Ecosystem features its all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery℠, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. It also offers top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across the company's portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

